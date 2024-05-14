Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 55,978 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 68,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

CCI stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

