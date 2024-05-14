Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

