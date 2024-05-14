Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $265.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

