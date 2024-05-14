Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

