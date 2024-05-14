Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $440.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.02 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

