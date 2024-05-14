5,704 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 98,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

