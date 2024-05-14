Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

