Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,626. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $274,847.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,777. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

