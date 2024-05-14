Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.