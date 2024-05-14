Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
