Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Upwork by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $889,478. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.