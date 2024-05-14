First United Bank & Trust Invests $74,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 711,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,899. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.