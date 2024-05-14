Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,465. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$27.51 and a 1-year high of C$38.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$302,810.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$302,810.00. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 3,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,150.00. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

