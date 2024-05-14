Columbia Banking System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. 397,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.