The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 11,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

