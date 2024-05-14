Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Plans GBX 6.33 Dividend

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renew Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RNWH stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,024 ($12.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,970. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 672 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,056 ($13.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 926.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 860.35. The company has a market capitalization of £810.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNWH shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

