AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AEW UK REIT Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of AEW UK REIT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.09). 209,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,757. The stock has a market cap of £137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.31).
About AEW UK REIT
