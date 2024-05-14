Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

PSEC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 653,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

