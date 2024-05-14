Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 35.4% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 302,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

