Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.57. 371,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

