Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 397628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.05.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8013972 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

