AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $86.37, but opened at $81.12. AppLovin shares last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 1,720,366 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

