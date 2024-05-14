Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.32.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:DFY traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.33. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

