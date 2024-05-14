Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 983.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EIG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,922. Employers has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.