IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 29.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,771. The stock has a market cap of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences



IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

