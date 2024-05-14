Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 515.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.