Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Astrotech Price Performance
ASTC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.20.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 515.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.