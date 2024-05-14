Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.54. The company had a trading volume of 131,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $198.52 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,430,000. Ossiam grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 793.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,261,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

