Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Declines By 15.2%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 225,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.99.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%.

IDT Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDT by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

