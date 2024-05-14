Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases By 19.1%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ITV Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 10,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

ITV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

