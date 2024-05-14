Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Grows By 19.2%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNLC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. First Bancorp has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $29.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,445.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $219,463.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.