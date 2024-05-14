First United Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DBJP stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.