First United Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 289 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TROW traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. 269,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

