Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $127.89. 253,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

