MAS Advisors LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,396. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

