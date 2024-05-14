InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. Research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.