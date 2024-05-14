Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

VYX stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.82. 131,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,738. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $39,433,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,477,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,241,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

