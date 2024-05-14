Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of HES remained flat at $159.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 170,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,081. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,456.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Hess by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

