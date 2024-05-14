Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.45.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$71.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

