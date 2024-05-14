First United Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 150 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.75. 69,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,019. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.35.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,360 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

