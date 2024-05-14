First United Bank & Trust Makes New $42,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,895,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 49,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.