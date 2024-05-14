First United Bank & Trust Invests $40,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 10,524.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of PII stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 45,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
