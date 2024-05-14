First United Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,082 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FBIN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

