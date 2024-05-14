First United Bank & Trust Makes New $34,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.47. The company had a trading volume of 239,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,867. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.26 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

