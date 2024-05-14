First United Bank & Trust Makes New $33,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 152.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST traded up $9.00 on Tuesday, reaching $183.21. The company had a trading volume of 87,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

