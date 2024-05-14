834 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 645,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,446. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

