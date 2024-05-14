Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 1,443,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.77. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,238,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,386 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

