UBS Group Increases Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $10.50

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE AOMR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 5,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,997. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $295.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

