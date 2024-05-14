i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.57.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,503. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

