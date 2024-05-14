Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INSM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.