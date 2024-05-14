Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock remained flat at $2.12 on Monday. 85,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,897. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.