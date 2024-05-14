Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $21.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSDL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.